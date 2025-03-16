59 dead and over 100 injured after nightclub fire incident in Macedonia

A devastating fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday, 16 March 2025, at the Pulse nightclub in Kochani, North Macedonia, resulting in at least 59 fatalities and injuring over 100 individuals.

The blaze began around 3:00 a.m. during a live performance by the local pop group ADN, when pyrotechnic sparks ignited the club's ceiling, leading to the rapid spread of fire and ensuing panic among the approximately 1,500 attendees.

Emergency responders faced significant challenges due to the intensity of the fire and the large number of victims. Macedonia’s Health Minister, Arben Taravari reported that 118 individuals have been hospitalised, with several suffering severe burns, prompting assistance offers from neighbouring countries.

In response to the tragedy, authorities have issued arrest warrants for four individuals, including the nightclub owner, as part of an ongoing investigation into potential negligence and safety violations.

The government has declared three days of national mourning to honour the victims.

This incident draws parallels to past nightclub fires, such as the 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire in Romania, which claimed 65 lives and led to widespread scrutiny over safety regulations.