Barcelona stun Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 comeback to top the La Liga table

Barcelona delivered a stunning comeback to secure a 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, leaving the hosts reeling after squandering a two-goal lead.

The match marked another week of disappointment for Atletico, who suffered a dramatic collapse in front of their home crowd.

The first half saw both teams create chances, with Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal hitting the woodwork.

However, it was Atletico who broke the deadlock just before halftime.

A well-executed combination play between Antoine Griezmann and Giuliano Simeone set up Alvarez, who calmly slotted the ball home to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The second half intensified as Yamal missed another promising opportunity for Barcelona.

Atletico appeared to take control of the game in the 70th minute when substitute Sorloth capitalised on a swift counterattack, finishing a precise pass from Gallagher to double their advantage.

Just as Barcelona seemed destined for defeat, Inigo Martinez’s long ball found Lewandowski, who reduced the deficit with a clinical finish in the 72nd minute.

The final 20 minutes were nothing short of chaotic. Yamal missed yet another chance, but Ferran Torres equalised for Barcelona in the 78th minute, heading home Raphinha’s cross to make it 2-2.

Atletico’s hopes of salvaging a result were further dashed when Sorloth failed to convert a late opportunity, his weak effort rolling harmlessly out of play.

Yamal redeemed himself in stoppage time with a moment of brilliance, curling a spectacular shot from outside the box into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Jan Oblak with no chance.

Ferran Torres then sealed the victory with the final kick of the game, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to complete his brace and secure a 4-2 win for Barcelona.

The result propelled Barcelona to the top of La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid.

What's next?