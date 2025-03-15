I wasn't arrested by NIB; ignore the lies - Victor Kusi Boateng

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, has refuted reports that he was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), stating that such claims are false and should be ignored.

Several media outlets had reported the clergyman had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of “possessing multiple identities.”

Addressing his congregation during a watchnight service, Rev. Kusi Boateng expressed disappointment over the spread of misinformation, especially on social and traditional media.

He explained that he had recently travelled and returned to Ghana as expected.

However, he noted that upon his return, false narratives surfaced, alleging that he had been arrested over the National Cathedral scandal.

Who am I running away from? I am a law-abiding citizen. I haven’t stolen from the state or anyone. When you hear such things, just ignore them.

I was invited for questioning, and after the meeting, I just heard that I had been arrested. The narrative even stated that I was fleeing Ghana and had since been arrested. What sort of generation is this?

Kusi assures followers to remain focused

Rev. Kusi Boateng reassured his followers that he remains focused and undistracted by the allegations, declaring that divine grace will see him through any challenges.

He urged his congregants to disregard false reports and assured them that he has done nothing wrong.

I won’t let this distract me. We are in a better year, grace has been activated, and no matter what the devil does, the Lord will see us through.