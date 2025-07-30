President Mahama shows off brilliant football knowledge in advice to Black Queens (Video)

President John Dramani Mahama proved he's no casual observer when it comes to football, displaying impressive tactical awareness as he welcomed the Black Queens to the Jubilee House following their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) bronze medal success.

The president's analysis of the team's tournament performance showed he'd been watching with a proper football brain rather than just political interest.

His detailed breakdown of their semi-final penalty shootout loss to Morocco revealed someone who genuinely understands the game's finer details.

Speaking at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, President Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang hosted the senior women's national team following their bronze medal achievement at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.

Mahama's football knowledge was evident as he praised the team's tactical approach throughout the tournament. President Mahama said:

The Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and I are happy to receive you. We followed your games very keenly, especially Naana Jane, who was your chief supporter. Your style of play was fantastic.

President Mahama on facing host country

But it was his analysis of their crucial semi-final clash that really impressed. The president clearly understood the psychological challenges of facing host nation Morocco. He added:

It was just unfortunate that you came up against the host nation at a very critical time. Playing against a home team is never easy, but you held them throughout.

His assessment of the penalty shootout defeat demonstrated proper football intelligence rather than surface-level commentary.

It was only the penalties that let us down. So, all is not lost. Your best days are still ahead of you.

Plan to set up sports fund

Beyond the tactical talk, Mahama addressed Ghana football's persistent funding challenges with concrete promises. He assured:

We'll work to secure dedicated funding for sports so that issues with financing, team travel, and payment of allowances become a thing of the past.

The president concluded with typical optimism, backing the Queens for future glory.

I'm an optimist. I know I'll see you here before I leave office as President with a gold medal.