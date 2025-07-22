WAFCON 2024: Morocco knock out Black Queens to set up final clash with Nigeria

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco edged past Ghana’s Black Queens in a dramatic semi-final showdown at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), winning 4-2 on penalties after a tense goalless draw in regulation time.

The victory books Morocco a spot in the final against arch-rivals Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Black Queens took a 1-0 lead over hosts Morocco at halftime in a fiercely contested battle in the semi-final.

Black Queens dominated proceedings, dictating the tempo and showcasing superior organisation against a conservative Moroccan side.

The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco adopted a cautious approach, relying on counterattacks to challenge Ghana’s defence.

However, the Black Queens’ resolute defending effectively neutralised Morocco’s runs, limiting their scoring opportunities.

Ghana had early chances to take the lead, with notable opportunities in the 13th and 14th minutes, but failed to capitalise.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute when Comfort Yeboah delivered a precise ball to Josephine Bonsu, whose header set up Stella Nyamekye for a clinical finish. Despite occasionally overhitting passes, Ghana’s cohesive play has outshone Morocco’s efforts.

The Black Queens nearly doubled their lead when Doris Boaduwaa’s fine pass, initiated by Boye-Hlorka, found Princess Marfo, but she was unable to convert.

Morocco mounted a dangerous attack just before the halftime whistle, but Ghana’s steadfast defence thwarted the Atlas Lionesses’ attempt to equalise.

Black Queens nearly doubled their lead early in the second half when Stella Nyamekye found herself in a prime scoring position back from the recess.

However, her effort sailed over the crossbar, missing a golden opportunity to extend Ghana’s advantage.

Morocco, the Atlas Lionesses, responded with a dangerous attacking move, but Ghana’s goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan, showcased her brilliance with a remarkable save to deny the hosts.

Despite Ghana’s defensive resilience, a lapse in concentration in the 55th minute allowed Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui to capitalise, levelling the score at 1-1.

Both teams displayed strong defensive organisation in the latter stages, with neither side able to create significant scoring chances.

Morocco dominated possession but struggled to break through Ghana’s resolute backline.

Despite their efforts, the match remained deadlocked, with both teams unable to find the decisive goal.

The game ended 1-1.

After a dramatic extra time, both teams failed to score and headed to a penalty shootout.