Osman Bukari reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siuu’ celebration impacted his career

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has opened up about the significant impact of his iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, performed in front of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Austin FC forward revealed that the moment brought him immense attention and continues to define his public image.

Bukari, who scored Ghana’s second goal in their 3-2 defeat to Portugal in Doha, celebrated by mimicking Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siuu’ gesture on his World Cup debut.

Reflecting on the moment, Bukari shared in an interview with KVUE News.

What came to my mind first was, so I scored a goal? I scored a goal.

If you watch the video, I was like, so I scored a goal? It was a nice moment in my life to get a goal at the World Cup.

The celebration sparked widespread reactions, with Bukari receiving numerous messages from fans.

After the game, I got a lot of messages from people asking why I did the celebration. Some say it is good. So now in Ghana, a lot of people know me because of that celebration.

If I go to Ghana and my name is mentioned, people ask who Bukari is, and they get the answer: he was the one who did the Ronaldo celebration.

Bukari’s career has seen significant milestones since then.

After a successful stint in Europe with Red Star Belgrade, where he won back-to-back domestic doubles, he moved to the United States in 2024 to join Texas-based club Austin FC.

Black Stars ambitions

Osman Bukari is now focused on earning a call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.