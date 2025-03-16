Burn, Isak end Newcastle’s 70-year trophy drought with 2-1 victory over Liverpool

Newcastle United secured their first domestic trophy in 70 years with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

This historic win marks their first major cup triumph since their FA Cup success in 1955.

The breakthrough came in the first half when Dan Burn, recently called up to the England squad, powered home a commanding header from Kieran Trippier's corner, leaving goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stranded.

Alexander Isak, celebrating his 100th appearance for Newcastle, then delivered the decisive goal early in the second half, capitalising on Jacob Murphy's headed assist to slot home a precise finish into the bottom-left corner.

Liverpool, despite a sluggish performance for much of the match, sparked a late resurgence when substitute Federico Chiesa converted Harvey Elliott's through ball in stoppage time, firing a low shot past Nick Pope.

The goal was initially ruled offside but was later confirmed after a VAR review, setting up a tense finale. However, Newcastle's defence held firm to seal the victory.

The match began with both sides creating limited clear-cut opportunities, as Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy missed early chances for Newcastle.

Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm, and Newcastle capitalized on their momentum, with Burn's header just before halftime giving them the lead.

Despite a disallowed goal for Newcastle early in the second half due to an offside infringement, Isak quickly restored their advantage with a clinical finish.

Liverpool's attempts to mount a comeback were thwarted by Newcastle's resolute defending and key saves from Pope, including a crucial stop from Curtis Jones.