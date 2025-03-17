GPL WK24 Round-Up: Hearts fell to Dreams, Kotoko hold Samartex as Lions beat Karela

Matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League pulled some dramatic twists and unexpected results, significantly impacting the league standings.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex and Asante Kotoko played out a 1-1 draw.

Awuah Dramani put Samartex ahead in the 38th minute, but Kotoko’s Kwame Poku equalised shortly after halftime in the 46th minute.

In a surprising result, Young Apostles secured a 1-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. Hussein Issah’s 72nd-minute goal proved decisive for the hosts.

Hearts of Oak’s title aspirations suffered a blow as they fell 1-0 to Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Abdul Razak Salifu’s early strike in the 3rd minute sealed the win for Dreams FC.

Bechem United dominated Vision FC with a 2-0 win at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, courtesy of Yaw Annor’s quickfire double in the 24th and 25th minutes.

Hearts of Lions claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Kpando Sports Stadium, with Kwesi Pong scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute.

Nations FC edged Medeama SC 2-1 in a hard-fought encounter at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Razak Simpson’s stunning 32nd-minute goal gave Nations FC the lead, but Yusuf Mubarak equalised from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Faisal Charwartey’s powerful header in the 78th minute ultimately secured the win for the hosts.

Legon Cities boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Mohammed Alidu opened the scoring, Stephen Amankona equalised, but Kabu Agyemang Raymond’s late goal ensured victory for the Royals.

Aduana FC delivered a commanding 2-0 win against Bibiani GoldStars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, with Kelvin Obeng scoring twice in the 7th and 11th minutes.

Abandoned match