Don't marry if your manhood is not working - Assemblies of God pastor warns

Rev. John Kofi Bosomtwe of the Liberty Assemblies of God in Kumasi has issued a caution to men experiencing sexual dysfunction, advising them to reconsider marriage unless their partner is a virgin.

The pastor emphasised that sexual health plays a pivotal role in marital harmony and warned that potential challenges could arise if the woman has prior sexual experience.

During a sermon that has since gone viral on social media, Rev. Bosomtwe stressed the importance of a healthy sexual relationship in maintaining a happy and stable marriage.

If you realise that your manhood is not functioning, do not rush into marriage. This does not mean that the inability to achieve an erection prevents you from engaging in sexual activity. However, it is crucial to seek guidance and learn how to address the issue.

He acknowledged that while erectile dysfunction does not necessarily preclude sexual activity, it requires careful management, particularly if the partner has previous sexual experience.

The pastor further elaborated that marrying a virgin might mitigate potential complications, as she would lack prior sexual experience to compare against.

Conversely, he warned that a woman with a sexual history might struggle with dissatisfaction, which could lead to mockery or tension in the relationship.

A virgin partner poses no issue; you are safe in such a scenario. However, if the woman has had previous sexual encounters, she may find it difficult to adjust, and this could create friction.

Rev. Bosomtwe also highlighted the broader benefits of a fulfilling sexual relationship, noting that it fosters emotional intimacy and generosity between spouses.

A healthy sex life strengthens the bond in marriage. Men who enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship tend to be more caring and generous toward their wives.

The pastor's remarks have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many weighing in on the intersection of sexual health, marriage, and societal expectations.