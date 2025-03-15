I got nothing from government but sore throat medicine from Bawumia - Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Guinness World Record aspirant, Afua Asantewaa, has clarified that the sole contribution she received from a government official during her initial sing-a-thon attempt was medication.

In a March 13, 2025, interview with Nana Romeo, which was shared on Instagram, Afua Asantewaa refuted claims that she had been gifted cars and an apartment by the previous administration.

She emphasised that the only item she received was medication to alleviate her sore throat, provided by the former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

I did not receive anything from the government. The only thing I received was medication to soothe my throat, and that came from the former vice president when he visited me during the performance

Afua Asantewaa further explained that while she was informed of various gifts and financial support from individuals and organisations during her contest, the majority of these contributions never reached her personally.

I was told that people gave gifts and cash. However, it would be dishonest to claim that I received them directly, as I was working with a team, and most of these items were handled by them. Additionally, some individuals wore T-shirts bearing my name, but I do not even have a record of those who supported me financially.

Mark-Okraku Mantey's advise

In a separate interview with Accra FM, Afua Asantewaa expressed her disappointment when Mark Okraku-Mantey suggested she pursue beauty pageantry.

I sang a song by Becca, and Mark Okraku-Mantey advised me to consider beauty pageantry. His words hurt me.

Despite her initial reaction, Afua Asantewaa took the advice in good faith and eventually participated in a beauty pageant, where she secured the second position.

She also addressed recent rumours alleging that she had received a house and an apartment from the government following her Guinness World Record attempt.

Recently, I came across online claims that I had been gifted a V8 vehicle. Some people are upset with me, believing that I have misused state funds. However, this is not true. There are also false claims that I was given an apartment, but I am currently residing in my own home.