Gov’t appointees to return all official vehicles by 3rd January 2025

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed all appointees of his administration to return all government vehicles by Friday, 3rd January 2025.
According to the President, this directive underscores his commitment to accountability and the "responsible management of resources."
In a statement dated 11th December, Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the Presidency, reminded appointees that the President's 2020 directive under the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), prohibiting appointees from acquiring state vehicles, remains in full effect.
The statement reads:
While past administrations have adhered to a convention allowing appointees to acquire one official saloon vehicle through valuation by the State Transport Company Ltd., President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that this practice will not be applicable under his administration. No official vehicle shall be acquired by any appointee of the current administration as the term concludes.
It further clarified:
All Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Special Assistants, Special Aides to the President and Vice President, and other political appointees, including those serving as Chairpersons or Members of Statutory Boards and Corporations, are required to comply strictly with this directive.
Arhin called on all officials to strictly adhere to the directive:
All government vehicles in the possession of these appointees must be returned to the Chief Director of the relevant Ministries no later than Friday, 3rd January 2025.
In a related development, President Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama have inaugurated the 2024 Transition Team.
During a meeting on Wednesday, 11th December, both leaders pledged their commitment to ensuring a smooth transition process to safeguard Ghana’s democracy.
Meanwhile John Mahama will be sworn in as president on 7th January, 2025.