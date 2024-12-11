Criss Waddle brands NPP’s rule as ‘military-style;' explains why he did not speak up

Popular Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has disclosed why he remained silent during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) eight years in power, citing fear and cowardice as the primary reasons.

Since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 elections, Waddle has been vocal in his criticism of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government. Criss Waddle described the NPP's administration as a period of military-style rule, stating that the environment was unsafe for individuals to speak out against the government. He pointed to incidents where prominent figures faced abuse, which discouraged him from voicing his concerns.

The musician explained that witnessing powerful figures like Sam George being mistreated convinced him that speaking out would have made him a target. He stated that staying silent during that time was a means of self-protection, following criticism from some netizens for his quietness during the hardships.

Earlier, when John Mahama was declared President-elect by the Electoral Commission, Criss Waddle reacted to the NPP's defeat in the just-ended elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Criss Waddle expressed his frustrations with the ruling party, listing several possible causes for their defeat. He noted that the government’s failure to address pressing issues affecting Ghanaians contributed significantly to their loss. Additionally, he highlighted policies that were widely resisted by citizens as another factor.

He accused the President of suppressing freedom of speech, ensuring that even journalists who criticised the government faced repercussions.

He elaborated: "You arrested almost everyone that spoke against your party, making sure even journalists lost their freedom of speech. You collapsed and crippled almost every business that wasn’t owned by your allies. People cried of pure hunger, yet you kept imposing higher taxes."