Coincidence or luck? Group C could be housing the 2026 World cup winner: Here’s why

World Cup Group C has sparked debate over whether qualification outcomes were pure coincidence or sheer luck, as dramatic results and unexpected twists shaped one of the tournament’s most talked-about groups.

When the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was revealed, one group immediately sparked conversation: Group C, made up of Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the surface, it’s a competitive pool. But when you look at history, an intriguing pattern emerges that has fans and many asking: Is the 2026 champion already hiding in this group?

The 2026 tournament, set to kick off on 11 June 2026, marks the return of the traditional June–July schedule after the 2022 edition was staged in winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition will run until 19 July 2026, spanning three host nations involving the United States, Canada, and Mexico and featuring 48 teams in an expanded 104‑match format.

Here’s the fascinating trend. In 2018, France won the World Cup after advancing from Group C. In 2022, Argentina did the same from Group C.Now in 2026, Group C once again sits on the bracket, and this time it includes one of the most decorated football nations of all time.At the forefront is Brazil.

France, world champions in 2018

Argentina, world champions in 2022

The Seleção are five–time world champions and perennial contenders, capable of navigating both group and knockout stages with tactical acumen and attacking flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil’s combination of experience, depth and star quality makes them a favourite not just to emerge from Group C, but to go all the way.

Yet it isn’t just Brazil’s pedigree that makes this group intriguing. Morocco enters the tournament with momentum and confidence after their breakout performance at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semifinals, a historic run for an African nation.

Morocco’s defensive solidity and swift counter attacks could see them challenge big names throughout the knockout rounds. Then there’s Scotland, returning to the World Cup stage after a long absence, and Haiti, the underdog with nothing to lose.

Scotland’s spirited approach and passionate support can make them difficult opponents, while Haiti’s presence embodies the unpredictability that makes football so compelling. Of course, history alone does not determine champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the pattern of the past two tournaments, where both winners emerged from Group C, adds an intriguing narrative layer to the 2026 World Cup.

READ ALSO: Graves containing human remains discovered near World Cup stadium amid cartel violence

With its blend of recognised powerhouse (Brazil), resilient challengers (Morocco), and competitive outsiders, Group C could be where the next champion is forged.