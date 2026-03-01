Advertisement

Coincidence or luck? Group C could be housing the 2026 World cup winner: Here’s why

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:31 - 01 March 2026
World Cup Group C has sparked debate over whether qualification outcomes were pure coincidence or sheer luck, as dramatic results and unexpected twists shaped one of the tournament’s most talked-about groups.
Advertisement

When the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was revealed, one group immediately sparked conversation: Group C, made up of Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

Advertisement

On the surface, it’s a competitive pool. But when you look at history, an intriguing pattern emerges that has fans and many asking: Is the 2026 champion already hiding in this group?

READ ALSO: Chelsea and West Ham fined heavily: Here's why

The 2026 tournament, set to kick off on 11 June 2026, marks the return of the traditional June–July schedule after the 2022 edition was staged in winter.

Advertisement

The competition will run until 19 July 2026, spanning three host nations involving the United States, Canada, and Mexico and featuring 48 teams in an expanded 104‑match format.

Here’s the fascinating trend. In 2018, France won the World Cup after advancing from Group C. In 2022, Argentina did the same from Group C.Now in 2026, Group C once again sits on the bracket, and this time it includes one of the most decorated football nations of all time.At the forefront is Brazil.

France, world champions in 2018
Argentina, world champions in 2022

The Seleção are five–time world champions and perennial contenders, capable of navigating both group and knockout stages with tactical acumen and attacking flair.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Have you wondered why footballers spit out their drinks? Here’s the science behind it

Brazil’s combination of experience, depth and star quality makes them a favourite not just to emerge from Group C, but to go all the way.

Yet it isn’t just Brazil’s pedigree that makes this group intriguing. Morocco enters the tournament with momentum and confidence after their breakout performance at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semifinals, a historic run for an African nation.

Morocco’s defensive solidity and swift counter attacks could see them challenge big names throughout the knockout rounds. Then there’s Scotland, returning to the World Cup stage after a long absence, and Haiti, the underdog with nothing to lose.

Scotland’s spirited approach and passionate support can make them difficult opponents, while Haiti’s presence embodies the unpredictability that makes football so compelling. Of course, history alone does not determine champions.

Advertisement

But the pattern of the past two tournaments, where both winners emerged from Group C, adds an intriguing narrative layer to the 2026 World Cup.

READ ALSO: Graves containing human remains discovered near World Cup stadium amid cartel violence

With its blend of recognised powerhouse (Brazil), resilient challengers (Morocco), and competitive outsiders, Group C could be where the next champion is forged.

Whether it’s coincidence or destiny, history suggests we should be watching Group C very closely once the tournament kicks off on 11 June 2026. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Entertainment
02.03.2026
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Sports
02.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
News
02.03.2026
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Sports
02.03.2026
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Gianni Infantino has been elected new FIFA president
Sports
02.03.2026
Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments