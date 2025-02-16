Bawumia urges African Leaders to embrace tech for economic transformation

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on African policymakers to adopt a mindset of possibilities and harness technology to drive economic transformation.
Speaking at the '27th Annual Conference of Beyond Borders: A Myth or a Mandate for Africa’s Progress?' at Harvard University, Dr Bawumia emphasised the need for Africa to embrace digitalisation to accelerate development.
Policymakers must act with a mindset of possibilities. We should embrace technology and not be intimidated by it. We must believe that we can leapfrog advanced nations in many areas if we put our minds to it.
Reflecting on Ghana’s economic trajectory, he noted that for over six decades after independence, the country operated largely within an informal system. However, he highlighted that efforts are now underway to establish a structured, data-driven economy capable of competing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Today, we are building formal systems and a database-driven economy to compete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Our challenge is to use digitalisation to solve current problems while laying the foundation for future jobs, leapfrogging from the Second to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Dr Bawumia’s remarks underscore the crucial role of technology-driven policies in Africa’s economic transformation, urging governments to harness digitalisation for growth, job creation, and global competitiveness.