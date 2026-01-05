GTEC orders University of Ghana to reverse fee hikes, refund students

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University of Ghana to reverse all recent academic fee increases and ensure students are refunded or credited where applicable.

In a letter dated 5 January 2026 to the Vice-Chancellor, a copy of which was obtained by Graphic Online and copied to the Minister of Education, his deputy, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, the Chairman of the Vice-Chancellors of Ghana (VCG), and the University’s Director of Internal Audit, GTEC outlined measures to correct fee discrepancies following a controversial over 25 per cent increase in fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The hike, which affected all colleges, sparked widespread student protests, with university management attributing the rise largely to third-party charges imposed by student leadership rather than the institution itself.

The Commission instructed that:

1.All continuing students who have overpaid compared to last academic year’s fees must have the excess credited towards the next academic year.

2. Final-year students who paid above last year’s rates are to be refunded the difference.

3. All dues, including SRC and GRASAG fees, must be reverted to last academic year’s levels.

4. Any newly introduced fees, such as the 75th Anniversary dues or Development Levy (if not previously in place), must be suspended.

5. All fees must be maintained at last year’s rates until further notice.

The directive follows a 3 November 2025 GTEC letter warning public tertiary institutions that fees cannot be reviewed or implemented without following the statutory procedures under the Fees and Charges Act, including obtaining prior parliamentary approval.

GTEC noted that many universities have previously failed to adhere to these requirements, leading to implementation challenges.