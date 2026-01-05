Advertisement

‘Oral has not failed, Ghanaian law ensures fair trial, not instant punishment’ – Kwakye Ofosu

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:26 - 05 January 2026
Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has addressed concerns over alleged corruption and “backroom deals” within the government, emphasising that all accusations are being handled in accordance with Ghanaian law.

Speaking on hot issues, an exclusive interview on TV3, Kwakye Ofosu said critics who claim the oral campaign has failed often do so without understanding the legal process. He explained that prosecution requires a thorough investigation, collection of evidence, and presentation of cases before a neutral court.

“If you say Oral has failed, what should Oral have done at this point? Line up people and shoot them because they’ve been accused of corruption? Prosecuted, jailed, and collected money from people? That is not how the law works,” he said.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS urges restraint in Venezuela crisis, calls for respect of sovereignty

The Minister listed several ongoing cases under the Oral campaign, including the Buffer Stock case, National Service case, SkyTrain case, Wontumi case, National Civil Rights Bureau case, and others that have reached the docketing stage.

"I know that close to 100 case have been investigated. Some have been given bail," he said.

He emphasised that each accused person is given a fair hearing and that only once sufficient evidence has been gathered are they charged and brought to court.

“Now, the reason why you take the person to court is that you, the one accusing the person of wrongdoing, do not become the judge over the case. You take it to a neutral body to examine the evidence,” he added.

Kwakye Ofosu used a hypothetical example to explain the legal process, likening allegations to the theft of a shoe. He said that when someone is accused, evidence is presented in court, and both sides have the opportunity to defend themselves.

“Ghanaian law does not allow that the moment I accuse you, I tie you to a stake and shoot you. That is not allowed by our laws,” he stated.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also clarified reports that deals were being cut behind the scenes. According to him, such claims are unfounded. “If someone cautions that, ‘hey, make sure you don’t go and cut a deal,’ it is not the same as saying a deal has been cut. The president, who has final authority, has made it clear that he will not countenance the cutting of any deal,” Kwakye Ofosu said.

READ ALSO: Ashanti Region: Immigration Officer arrested over intercepted 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition

Addressing the practice of plea bargaining, he explained that it is lawful and common both in Ghana and internationally. In such cases, an accused person may agree to return misappropriated funds in exchange for a mitigated sentence.

“It does not mean the state condones wrongdoing; rather, it ensures that the state recovers the money while the accused accepts responsibility,” he said.

He further stated that prosecutors must carefully assess cases before trial, given the high threshold of proving guilt beyond reasonable doubt in criminal proceedings.

"But as we speak, there is no one instance where anybody accused of corruption has done a plea bargain in exchange for being allowed to walk," he noted.

He concluded by emphasising that the current government does not engage in illegal “deal cutting” and that all cases are being pursued through the proper legal channels.

