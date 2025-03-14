Black Stars: Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare earns call-up for World Cup qualifier

Accra Hearts of Oak's reliable goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has earned his maiden call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The 32-year-old, known for his consistent performances and safe hands, has been included alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacot as the goalkeepers for the crucial matches.

Asare is one of only two players from the Ghana Premier League to receive a call-up, with Razak Simpson being the other.

Benjamin Asare

The Phobians’ shot-stopper is among the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the league, boasting 12 to his name after 20 games played.

His performances have contributed significantly to the club’s resurgence in the title race, as they currently sit third behind Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars.

The goalkeeper will be keenly eyeing a permanent spot in the national team when the squad assembles for the upcoming two games.

He brings a wealth of experience to the goalkeeping department and could play a key role in helping Otto Addo achieve his dream of qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup.

Full Squad list

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-zigi (Fc St. Gallen)

Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town)

Benjamin Asare (Hearts Of Oak).

Defenders

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre)

Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade)

Mohammed Salisu (As Monaco)

Jerome Opoku (Istandul Basaksehir)

Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe)

Jonas Adjetey (Fc Basel)

Razak Simpson (Nations Fc)

Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor)

Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama Sc)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (Arsenal Fc)

Elisha Owusu (Aj Auxerre)

Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge)

Kudus Mohammed (West Ham United)

Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon)

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo (Afc Bournemouth)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton)

Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)

Jerry Afriyie (Cd Lugo)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)