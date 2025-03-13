Tamale Windstorm Disaster: Over 1,000 female students displaced at Nabisco

A severe windstorm that struck Tamale on Wednesday night has displaced over 1,000 female students from their dormitory at the Northern School of Business Senior High School.

In response to the crisis, the school’s management has implemented a contingency plan, relocating male students to other boys' hostels to temporarily accommodate the displaced female students.

However, this measure has further intensified the already overcrowded conditions within the school.

The headmaster, Hassan Issah Dokurugu, highlighted the school’s ongoing struggle with limited space, emphasising the severity of the congestion.

The situation in the dormitories can be compared to an anthill. Students are practically lying on top of one another. Every available space, including rooms and verandas, is being utilised

He further expressed concern that the region’s high temperatures would exacerbate the challenges faced by the school.

The headmaster has issued an urgent appeal for support to address the pressing issue.

One of the students, Mohammed Adisa Mantinso, recounted the incident to JoyNews, noting that the windstorm began around 4:30 pm.

Although the rainfall was minimal, the intensity of the wind caused significant damage, tearing off the roof of the dormitory.

The wind was so powerful that it ripped off the roof, which collapsed into the room, trapping us inside. After the storm subsided, the boys helped remove the debris, allowing us to escape. The boys have since been relocated, and we are now occupying one of their dormitories.

Another student voiced concerns over the overcrowding in both classrooms and dormitories, noting that a dormitory designed for approximately 10 students now houses around 25 individuals.