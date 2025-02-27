President Mahama promises to provide female students with free sanitary pads effective March 2025

Starting in March 2025, the government under President Mahama will roll out a ground-breaking initiative aimed at addressing the issue of period poverty among schoolgirls.

In his State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2025, Mahama outlined a plan to provide free sanitary pads to female students from Primary 5 all the way through to Senior High School (SHS), helping to reduce absenteeism linked to period-related challenges.

"To reduce absenteeism, free sanitary pads will be provided to female students from Primary 5 to SHS starting March 2025," Mahama announced. This initiative is expected to offer much-needed relief to many girls who have previously faced significant barriers due to their inability to afford menstrual hygiene products.

The plan specifies that girls in Primary and Junior High School (JHS) will be given seven packs of sanitary pads each term, while those in SHS will receive seven packs per semester. This provision will ensure that girls do not have to miss school due to menstruation, a concern that has long affected many across the country, particularly in rural areas.

In many rural communities, where access to sanitary products can be limited or prohibitively expensive, some girls resort to unsafe alternatives like using old clothes, rags, or even toilet rolls during their periods. Not only do these methods fail to offer adequate protection, but they also pose serious health risks. Such practices can lead to infections, discomfort, and an overall loss of confidence. For many young girls, these challenges can make it difficult to attend school regularly, thus hindering their education and future prospects.

