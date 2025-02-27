President Mahama pledges to provide alternative jobs for people involved in galamsey

During the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President John Dramani Mahama introduced several measures to combat the pertinent issue of galamsey in the country.

Galamsey has been a public canker for much of the last year, with its negative impact on the environment—particularly on water bodies, forests, and agricultural land—leading to several protests across the country. Large demonstrations such as #StopGalamsey took place in Accra to pressure the government to put a halt to illegal mining. These protests were a direct reaction to the damage caused by galamsey, which has affected the livelihoods of many Ghanaians and threatened the country's natural resources.

Some protesters were arrested during the demonstrations as security forces clamped down on the gatherings. The authorities justified these arrests by citing the need to maintain public order, while protestors argued that the action was an attempt to stifle legitimate opposition to the harmful practices of illegal mining.

In response to these concerns, President Mahama outlined a proactive approach to addressing the issue.

“We are implementing a proactive approach that includes robust and impartial law enforcement, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and the creation of alternative livelihoods for our citizens involved in galamsey,” Mahama said.

Additionally, President Mahama highlighted the importance of environmental restoration, particularly through afforestation initiatives. “We will involve school children and the public in tree planting and growing,” he stated, stressing the need for a collective effort to restore the nation’s ecosystem, which has been severely impacted by galamsey.

