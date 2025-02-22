Pres. Mahama discloses key directive to galamsey taskforce on seized excavators

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed a key directive issued to the taskforce set up by the Forestry Commission as part of renewed efforts to combat illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

He stated that he has instructed the team to halt the burning of excavators seized from illegal miners and instead confiscate them.

His directive follows public outrage after the anti-galamsey taskforce set fire to four excavators during an operation at Obuohu Fante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Christian Council at the Jubilee House on 21st February, President Mahama underscored the devastating impact of galamsey and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling the menace.

We have about 280 forest reserves in this country, and approximately 43 of them have been affected by illegal mining. We recently conducted an operation in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, where we successfully removed excavators and other equipment. Now, the team is shifting its focus to another highly affected area.

I have instructed them not to burn the excavators but to confiscate them. We also have a mobile response team in place so that if illegal miners attempt to return and the 42 personnel on the ground are overwhelmed, they can call for reinforcements.

President Mahama further outlined plans to engage small-scale miners in adopting responsible mining practices through the introduction of new technologies to protect water bodies.

We are planning a conference with small-scale miners to explore sustainable mining techniques. In other countries where small-scale mining is well-regulated, miners are required to create a leach pad before starting operations.

The site is lined with plastic to prevent pollution, ensuring that the water used to wash gold-bearing ore is contained rather than contaminating rivers.