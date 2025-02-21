Kasoa: Over 150 residents clash with landguards, Police during forced eviction

More than 150 residents of Kasoa Kumbe, a suburb of Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, have clashed with police officers and individuals believed to be landguards during a forced eviction.

Reports indicate that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, 21st February, escalated when residents confronted officers attempting to forcibly remove them from their homes amid an ongoing land dispute.

The affected residents were left stranded after officers from the Central East Regional Police Command reportedly evicted them, citing a court ruling in favour of Kwame Baafi, who claims ownership of over 10 acres of land.

However, the residents insist they received no prior notice before the eviction.

In an attempt to resist the eviction, residents confronted the police and nearly 100 landguards, leading to chaos as homes were locked up.

One affected resident expressed frustration:

I was told that Mr Baafi had sent people to evict us from our homes, and true to this, the Ghana Police Service, Kasoa Division, has taken the law into their own hands and recruited landguards to evict us over a court case we know nothing about.

Another distressed resident recounted her ordeal:

They stormed my room, threw out my belongings, and marked my home with paint, giving me just five minutes to leave. Yes, they have destroyed my belongings.

The Chief of Gomoa Kumbe, Nana Okoboban Kwao II, expressed shock at the police’s involvement in the eviction, questioning the legitimacy of the operation. He maintained that the appeals court had ruled in the traditional council’s favour.