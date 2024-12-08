‘Kasoa Van Damme’ Hawa Koomson knocked out by Naa Koryoo in Awutu Senya East

The Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya East constituency, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been defeated by the parliamentary candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor in the 2024 general election.

This marks the first time the seat has been occupied by anyone other than Hawa Koomson, who has been the parliamentary representative since the constituency's creation in 2012.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Awutu Senya East were marred by reports of attacks, gunfire, and alleged ballot stuffing.

During the voting process, one person was reportedly shot and injured by a suspect identified as Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims. The Ghana Police Service confirmed in a statement that a manhunt for the suspect has since been launched.

Later that evening, four individuals were arrested for possession of AK-47 weapons and ammunition. These arrests followed reports of gunfire near the residence of Phillis Naa Koryoo, which resulted in the death of one person. Another individual, who sustained injuries, was transported to hospital for treatment.

After hours of tension, the Electoral Officer for the constituency declared the NDC’s candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, as the MP-elect with 50,886 votes, defeating Hawa Koomson’s 45,638. The announcement was met with loud celebrations from NDC supporters in the area.

Speaking to the media after her victory, vowed to ensured justice for the deceased.

She further pledged to usher in a "new dawn" for Kasoa and the Awutu Senya East constituency.

The constituency, located entirely within the Awutu/Effutu/Senya District of the Central Region, has historically been considered a stronghold of the ruling NPP.