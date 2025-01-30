Breaking News: Dead body found in uncompleted building in Kasoa

A decomposing body, believed to be that of a man in his late 30s, has been found in an uncompleted building at Kasoa-Opeikuma Pentecost Down in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Neighbors alerted authorities after noticing a foul odor coming from the area, and the Kasoa Divisional Police Command has since recovered the body, with investigations now underway, according to Sulley Ibrahim, the Unit Committee Chairman for the Kasoa Opeikuma-Krispocity Electoral Area.

Ibrahim confirmed this in an interview with Adom News and narrated how the body was found.

Pulse Ghana will monitor developments of this case and provide details as at when it is available.

Infamous Kasoa teenagers murder case

The teenagers were later arrested and arraigned to court.

The High Court found the two teenagers guilty of the gruesome murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Abdallah in Kasoa, a case that shocked the nation since it occurred in 2021.

The court delivered its verdict nearly three years after the brutal killing, which had horrified Ghanaians due to its chilling nature and the involvement of two minors.

Nicholas Kini, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder. The second accused, just 15 years old at the time, was sentenced by a juvenile court, as the High Court does not have jurisdiction to sentence minors.