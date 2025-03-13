Man arrested for operating illegal police station for 6 months

Collins Letting, a Kenyan man, has been arrested for allegedly setting up and running an illegal police station in Uasin Gishu County for six months.

The facility, painted in police colors, included detention cells and an office and was used to enforce local regulations, particularly targeting individuals transporting unlicensed timber from Cengalo Forest.

Remarkably, the illegal station operated undetected for months, with even the area chief unaware of its unauthorised status.

Police uncovered the facility on March 8 and filed a report at the Kamuyu Police Post.

We were surprised to find a fully set-up facility painted in police colours, yet no authorisation had been granted for such an establishment in this area

Under the National Police Service Act 2014, only the Inspector-General of Police has the authority to establish police stations and patrol bases in Kenya.

Letting, a trader and political activist with a history of legal issues, was reportedly close to a former member of Parliament, which led locals to believe the station was legitimate.

The discovery has left residents shocked and concerned about their security and the implications of such an operation.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine Letting’s motives as per NTV Kenya.

A team of security officers from the area is expected to visit the location of the said fake police station to get more information about the same. Right now, I have no information about the said fake police station.

Security officers from Kesses sub-county will visit the site and meet with locals to gather more details. Mwanthi has assured residents that appropriate action will be taken to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has condemned the operation of the illegal police post in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking at the opening of the newly built Mbaraki Police Station in Mombasa, funded by the Mvita sub-county NGCDF, Kanja emphasised that due process was not followed in establishing the Kesses facility.

We are looking into the matter to see how best to handle it.