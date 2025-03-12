Voting: EC Chair Jean Mensah calls for E-voting to reduce rejected ballots in Africa

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and President of the Association of African Election Authorities (AAEA), has called for the adoption of electronic voting (e-voting) systems across Africa to address the persistent challenge of rejected ballots.

Speaking at the 9th Annual Continental Forum of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in Accra as quoted by GBC, she emphasised the need for Africa to embrace technology to reduce human errors in voting processes and enhance the credibility of elections.

Mensa highlighted the limitations of traditional paper-based voting systems, stating,

In this era of technological advancement, we cannot continue to rely exclusively on traditional paper-based ballots, which are susceptible to errors and misinterpretations.

A well-designed e-voting system has the potential to drastically reduce the incidence of rejected ballots and ensure that every vote is accurately counted.

The EC Chairperson also stressed the importance of collaboration among electoral bodies, civil society organisations, and political stakeholders to introduce innovative solutions that improve voter education and streamline electoral processes.

Urgency in addressing rejected ballots

Former Chief Justice of Ghana and Member of the Council of State, Justice Sophia Akuffo, warned that Africa’s democratic institutions face significant threats if the issue of rejected ballots is not urgently addressed.

Democracy is jeopardised when a substantial portion of votes are declared invalid. This not only undermines the expressed will of the electorate but also erodes public confidence in the integrity of electoral systems.

Justice Akuffo urged electoral bodies to use the forum as a platform for meaningful reforms, saying,

This forum must transcend mere discussions and yield actionable solutions to safeguard our electoral processes and fortify democracy across the continent.

Forum focus and international support

The two-day forum, organised by the African Union’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (DPAPS) in partnership with the AAEA and supported by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), is themed “All Votes Count: Addressing the Problem of Invalid or Rejected Ballots in Africa.”

Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security at the African Union (AU), Patience Chiradza, reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to advancing democratic governance in Africa.

If voters are uncertain about how to correctly mark their ballots, we are failing in our duty. Electoral commissions must prioritise the implementation of clear and accessible voting instructions to prevent unnecessary ballot rejections.