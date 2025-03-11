Ghana, known for its rich culture, warm hospitality, and stunning landscapes, is also home to some of the most pristine and beautiful beaches in West Africa.

From the golden sands of the Atlantic coastline to the serene, palm-fringed shores, Ghana’s beaches offer a perfect escape for relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty.

Here are lists of the 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana.

Keta beach

Keta Beach is a hidden treasure in the Volta Region, known for its clean sands and serene atmosphere.

The beach is less commercialised, offering a peaceful retreat for visitors.

Keta is also famous for its historical landmarks, such as the Keta Fort, and its proximity to the Keta Lagoon.

The beach is ideal for swimming, picnics, and enjoying the natural beauty of Ghana’s eastern coastline.

Labadi beach

Labadi Beach is one of Ghana’s most popular and well-maintained beaches.

Located in the capital city, Accra, it offers a vibrant atmosphere with live music, cultural performances, and delicious local food.

Despite its popularity, efforts are made to keep the beach clean, making it a top choice for both locals and tourists.

The beach is lined with resorts and restaurants, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Kokrobite beach

Kokrobite Beach is a serene and clean beach known for its relaxed vibe and natural beauty.

It is a favourite spot for backpackers and tourists seeking a peaceful escape from the bustling city.

The beach is home to the Kokrobite Institute, which promotes African arts and culture.

Kokrobite is also known for its clean sands and clear waters, making it ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying the sunset.

Busua beach

Busua Beach is widely regarded as one of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches in Ghana.

Located in the Western Region, it is a hidden gem with pristine golden sands and clear blue waters.

The beach is perfect for swimming, surfing, and relaxing. Busua is less crowded than beaches in Accra, making it an ideal destination for those seeking peace.

The area is also home to several eco-friendly resorts and guesthouses, which contribute to maintaining the beach's cleanliness.

Anomabo beach

Anomabo Beach is a clean and picturesque beach located in the Central Region of Ghana.

It is known for its historical significance, as it was once a major hub during the transatlantic slave trade.

Today, the beach is a peaceful retreat with clean sands and calm waters.

Anomabo Beach is less developed than some of the more popular beaches, which helps preserve its natural beauty.

Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby fishing village.

Ada Foah beach

Ada Foah Beach is a unique and clean beach located where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

This creates a stunning landscape of sandy shores, lagoons, and islands.

The beach is known for its cleanliness and tranquil environment, making it a perfect spot for relaxation.

Ada Foah is also a hub for water sports, boat rides, and bird watching.

The nearby resorts and lodges ensure that the beach remains well-maintained and visitor-friendly.

Dixcove beach

Dixcove Beach is a clean and tranquil beach located in the Western Region. It is known for its golden sands, clear waters, and the iconic Fort Metal Cross, which overlooks the beach.

Dixcove is a quiet and less crowded destination, perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape.

The beach is also a great spot for fishing and exploring the local fishing community.

Axim beach

Axim Beach is another clean and beautiful beach in the Western Region. It is known for its palm-fringed shores and calm waters, making it ideal for swimming and relaxation.

The beach is home to the Fort Santo Antonio, a historical landmark that adds to its charm. Axim Beach is less touristy, offering a more authentic and serene experience.

Elmina beach

Elmina Beach is a clean and scenic beach located near the historic town of Elmina.

It is known for its golden sands and the iconic

Elmina Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The beach offers a mix of history and natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination.

Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby fishing community.

Cape Coast beach

Cape Coast Beach is a clean and picturesque beach located near the historic Cape Coast Castle.

The beach is known for its serene environment and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

It is a great spot for relaxation and reflection, especially after visiting the nearby historical sites.