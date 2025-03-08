How to Retrieve a Hacked WhatsApp Account: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp has become an indispensable tool for communication, connecting billions of users worldwide.

However, its widespread use also makes it a prime target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit personal information and disrupt communication.

A hacked WhatsApp account can lead to privacy breaches, financial scams, and even damage to personal and professional relationships.

If you suspect that your account has been compromised, it is crucial to act swiftly and methodically to regain control and secure your data.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to help you retrieve your hacked WhatsApp account, safeguard your information, and prevent future breaches.

By following these detailed instructions, you can restore your account’s security and continue using WhatsApp with confidence.

Step 1: Recognise the signs of a hacked account

Before taking any action, confirm that your account has indeed been compromised.

Common signs of a hacked WhatsApp account include being unable to log in, noticing unusual activity such as messages you didn’t send or calls you didn’t make, receiving notifications about your account being used on another device, or seeing changes to your profile picture or status without your knowledge.

Additionally, if your contacts report receiving suspicious messages from your account, this is a strong indicator that your account may have been hacked.

Step 2: Immediately log out of all active sessions

If you can still access your WhatsApp account, the first step is to log out of all active sessions to prevent further unauthorised access.

To do this, open WhatsApp and go to Settings. From there, navigate to Linked Devices, where you will see a list of all devices currently linked to your account.

Review this list carefully and log out of any unfamiliar or suspicious devices by selecting Log Out. This will immediately disconnect those devices from your account.

Step 3: Regain access to your account

If you are unable to log in to your account, you will need to take steps to regain access.

Start by verifying your phone number. Open WhatsApp and enter your phone number.

If your account has been hacked, you may receive a notification that your number is already registered.

In this case, tap Support to contact WhatsApp for assistance. Next, request a 6-digit verification code from WhatsApp.

This code will be sent to your registered phone number via SMS or call.

Enter this code to regain access to your account. If the hacker has activated two-step verification, you will need to wait 7 days before you can reset it.

If you previously set up two-step verification, enter your 6-digit PIN when prompted.

If you have forgotten your PIN, tap Forgot PIN and follow the instructions to reset it using your registered email address.

Step 4: Contact WhatsApp support

If you are unable to regain access to your account through the above steps, you should contact WhatsApp support directly.

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Help > Contact Us.

Explain your situation in detail, including your phone number and any relevant information about the hack.

Provide proof of ownership, such as a screenshot of your account details or a recent backup.

WhatsApp support will assist you in recovering your account.

Step 5: Secure your account

Once you have regained access to your account, it is crucial to take immediate steps to secure it.

Start by enabling two-step verification. Go to Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification > Enable, and set a 6-digit PIN.

Provide an email address for recovery in case you forget your PIN.

Next, review your linked devices by going to Settings > Linked Devices and remove any unfamiliar devices.

Update your email password and any other accounts linked to WhatsApp, ensuring that your new passwords are strong and unique.

Finally, scan your device for malware using a reputable antivirus or anti-malware tool to remove any detected threats.

Step 6: Inform your contacts

After securing your account, notify your contacts that your account was compromised.

This will help prevent the spread of malicious messages that may have been sent from your account during the hack.

Send a broadcast message explaining the situation and advise your contacts to ignore any suspicious messages sent from your account during that time.

Step 7: Prevent future hacks

To minimise the risk of future breaches, take proactive measures to protect your account.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources.

Enable app locks using biometric or PIN-based locks for WhatsApp.

Regularly update WhatsApp to ensure you are using the latest version, which includes security patches.

Be cautious with third-party apps and avoid using unauthorised WhatsApp mods or third-party apps that may compromise your account’s security.

Step 8: Monitor your account

After securing your account, monitor it regularly for any unusual activity.

If you notice anything suspicious, repeat the steps outlined above to address the issue promptly.