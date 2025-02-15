Gov’t sacks Osafo-Maafo’s son as NCA Cyber Security Director with immediate effect

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation has terminated the appointment of Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo-Maafo as Director of Cyber Security at the National Communications Authority (NCA), with immediate effect.

Osafo-Maafo, who is the son of former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, was relieved of his position as part of ongoing administrative changes within the ministry.

In a statement dated 14 February, the ministry formally notified Osafo-Maafo of his dismissal, stating:

I write to inform you that the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has terminated your appointment as the Director of Cyber Security of the National Communications Authority, effective immediately.

The statement further directed him to hand over his duties to the Acting Director-General of the NCA, stating:

You are directed to hand over your duties to the Ag. Director-General of the National Communications Authority.

As part of his termination package, Osafo-Maafo will receive three months’ salary in lieu of notice.