'I thank God it didn’t happen in Ghana' – Ogidi Brown on his tragic accident

Nearly ten years after surviving a devastating accident, Italy-based Ghanaian artiste and founder of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown, has opened up about the life-altering experience and the support he received abroad.

In an emotional interview with blogger ZionFelix in Italy, Ogidi Brown recounted the accident that left him confined to a wheelchair. He revealed that he had been a passenger when the incident occurred.

In a heartfelt reflection, he expressed gratitude that the accident took place in Italy rather than in Ghana, despite believing it was destined to happen.

I thank God it didn’t happen in Ghana

, he stated, explaining that the level of support for accident victims in Ghana is often woefully inadequate.

He added that many accident victims in Ghana are left to fend for themselves with little or no compensation.

Some would even be happy to receive as little as GHS 10,000, sadly, some don’t get anything at all.

Brown drew a stark contrast with his experience in Italy, highlighting the care and concern shown by the Italian authorities. Following the accident, he said the government ensured he had suitable accommodation and provided him with a high-quality wheelchair and mobility equipment.

They gave me an expensive wheelchair, and every five years I can apply for a new one

, he explained.

However, he also clarified misconceptions about financial benefits abroad.

The monthly payments I receive are not as massive as people think,

he said, pushing back against the assumption that life in Europe is always luxurious after traumatic incidents