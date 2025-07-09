Diddy faces jail term as U.S. judge sets sentencing date after conviction

A U.S. federal judge has announced that Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced on 3 October 2025, following his conviction on charges of transporting individuals for prostitution linked to alleged drug-fuelled sexual performances.

The sentencing date was confirmed by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan on Tuesday, 8 July, after a request from Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. Prosecutors and probation officers also agreed to the proposed date.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Combs, 55, remains in custody at a jail in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his arrest in September 2024, despite being acquitted of the most serious charges in the case.

On 2 July, a jury cleared the music mogul of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, offences that carried potential life sentences. However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

READ MORE: Diddy arrested over alleged sexual crimes after FBI swooped his NYC hotel

The verdict, viewed by many as a setback for prosecutors, was met with celebration by Combs and his supporters.

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs

During the trial, prosecutors accused Combs of coercing two former girlfriends, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane, into unwanted sexual acts with male sex workers, allegedly with the assistance of Combs’ employees. A third woman, referred to as Mia, testified that Combs had sexually assaulted her multiple times while she worked for him.

His legal team is expected to submit their sentencing recommendation by 19 September, with prosecutors likely to file theirs a week later. Prosecutors have indicated that Combs could face between 51 and 63 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, while the defence argues that a two-year sentence would be more appropriate.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted extravagant white-themed parties in the late 1990s and early 2000s.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Judge Subramanian is not obliged to follow sentencing guidelines and may consider alternate recommendations. Combs’ defence team also has until 30 July to file a motion seeking to overturn the conviction.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is credited with revolutionising hip-hop culture in the United States, playing a pivotal role in the careers of stars such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Usher.