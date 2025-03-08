I'll represent Gifty Oware if NIB violates the 48-hours rule - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has unequivocally stated his intention to represent Gifty Oware, the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority, should the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) fail to adhere to the constitutional mandate requiring her release or arraignment within 48 hours of her arrest.
Kpebu’s statement follows the arrest of Mrs. Oware on Friday, March 7, in connection with her alleged involvement in the Ghost Names scandal.
Mrs. Oware had recently returned to Ghana amidst rumours of her impending arrest at Kotoka International Airport.
Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, March 8, Kpebu emphasised the importance of upholding constitutional rights and due process. He stated,
If the NIB breaches the 48-hour rule, I will be happy to represent Gifty Oware. As citizens, we all must jump in because we don’t know what could happen tomorrow.
He further elaborated,
The fact that I want her to face justice doesn’t mean we should keep her beyond 48 hours. No, let’s not do that. It’s not worth it. She voluntarily returned to the country. If she intended to abscond, she wouldn’t have come back. So once she is here, let’s follow due process.
Kpebu referenced a 2020 directive by the Supreme Court, which outlined specific guidelines for law enforcement agencies in handling such matters. He advised,
You go and see the registrar. Tomorrow, there will be a judge for you. You don’t even need to wait until the 48 hours are almost up.
The lawyer also cited precedents where Ghanaian courts have convened on weekends and public holidays to address urgent cases, including those involving members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
You remember even recently, the NDC cases—some of them were heard on public holidays. I, sitting here, have been to court on Saturdays on several occasions, including public holidays
Kpebu’s remarks explain the necessity of adhering to legal protocols and safeguarding individual rights, even in high-profile cases.