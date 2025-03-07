Kwakye Ofosu blasts Jinapor, denies appointment of over 100 ministers

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims by the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, that the NDC administration has appointed over 100 ministers.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the claim is false and misleading, intended to sow discontent against President Mahama's government.

Jinapor's Allegations

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, 5th March, Mr Jinapor accused the President of appointing ministers disguised as presidential staffers, advisors, and aides, contradicting his campaign pledge to limit ministerial appointments to 60.

The MP for Damongo argued that these appointees at the Office of the President enjoy similar benefits to ministers, thereby inflating the size of government.

Government's Response

Addressing a news conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, 7th March, Mr Kwakye Ofosu countered these claims, stating that the President has only appointed 56 ministers and 27 presidential staffers.

Currently, there are 27 presidential staffers. All of them were publicly announced, unlike in the past, where we only became aware of them when the President submitted the list to Parliament. This time, we informed Ghanaians in advance, leaving no doubts about the numbers.

He further clarified that three additional individuals have been appointed as directors to support key presidential interventions.

Smallest Government in Ghana’s History

Mr Kwakye Ofosu emphasised that the current administration has appointed the leanest government in Ghana’s history, ensuring significant cost savings.

By every account, this government is the smallest in Ghana’s history. This is crucial as it allows the government to make significant savings.