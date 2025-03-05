Abu Jinapor is nowhere near Zanetor in intellect and honour – Franklin Cudjoe fires

The Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the MP for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, to apologise to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the MP for Klottey Korle, for the “daughter of a murderer” comment.

In a strongly worded Facebook post on 5th March, Mr Cudjoe criticised Mr Jinapor, stating:

Dear Abu, just apologise to the lady for the uncouth remarks. But for Parliament, you really wouldn’t be fit to be her associate in intellect, respect, and honour.

However, the Damango MP has strongly denied making any such comment against Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

In an earlier statement on 5th February, he expressed his utmost respect for the Rawlings family, emphasising his admiration for the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings:

While he was alive, President Rawlings was someone who took a great liking to me and had a keen interest in my development as a young politician. I had great respect for him as a Ghanaian statesman.

I have not, and will not, denigrate the Rawlings family in any form or shape, nor any Ghanaian for that matter. That is not in my nature.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has issued a one-week ultimatum for the MP responsible for the remark to come forward and take responsibility.

This directive follows Speaker Bagbin’s immediate directive for an investigation into the offensive remark, which he described as unfortunate.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, 4th March, the Speaker strongly condemned the incident and issued an unreserved apology for the comment.