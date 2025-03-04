Risk vs. Reward: 7 most dangerous tourist destinations in the world

For thrill-seekers and adventure lovers, the world is full of exciting yet perilous destinations. Some of these places pose real dangers, from extreme weather conditions to wildlife encounters and political instability.

Despite the risks, tourists continue to flock to these hazardous locations for the adrenaline rush and unforgettable experiences.

Here are seven of the most dangerous places people actually visit for fun, ranked from risky to downright deadly.

7. The Skellig Islands, Ireland

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Skellig Michael is famous for its breathtaking scenery and ancient monastery.

However, visiting isn’t for the faint-hearted. Climbing over 600 steep, uneven steps without handrails, while battling unpredictable weather and strong winds, makes it a hazardous journey.

Despite the risks, the Skelligs remain a bucket-list destination—especially for Star Wars fans, as the island was featured in The Last Jedi.

6. Madidi National Park, Bolivia

This stunning rainforest is one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, home to countless mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and plants.

But paradise comes with a price—poisonous plants, venomous animals, and parasites make survival a challenge. Even brushing up against the wrong tree can lead to severe infections.

Still, eco-tourists continue to brave the dangers to explore this lush, untamed wilderness.

5. Chernobyl, Ukraine

The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986 has now become an eerie tourist attraction. Although radiation levels have dropped, some areas remain highly hazardous.

Visitors on guided tours can explore the ghostly ruins of Pripyat, frozen in time since the evacuation. The haunting landscape and tragic history continue to draw adventurous travellers.

4. Snake Island, Brazil

Ilha da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, is home to thousands of venomous golden lancehead pit vipers.

These snakes are so deadly that their venom can melt human flesh. With an estimated 2,000–4,000 snakes packed into just 110 acres, it’s one of the most snake-infested places on the planet.

Due to the extreme danger, public access is prohibited, but researchers and the truly daring still manage to visit under strict regulations.

3. Danakil Depression, Ethiopia

One of the harshest environments on Earth, the Danakil Depression is a scorching, otherworldly landscape filled with boiling lava lakes, toxic sulphur fields, and salt flats.

Temperatures regularly exceed 45°C (113°F), and the air is laced with poisonous gases. Despite its hellish conditions, daring travellers come to witness its alien-like beauty.

2. Mount Everest, Nepal

The ultimate challenge for mountaineers, Everest’s extreme altitude, unpredictable weather, and treacherous terrain make it one of the deadliest places on Earth.

Around 300 climbers have died attempting to summit, with approximately 200 bodies still on the mountain.

Avalanches, frostbite, altitude sickness, and exhaustion claim lives every year, yet thousands continue to take on the challenge of conquering the world’s highest peak.

1. Death Valley, USA

Topping the list as the most dangerous place people willingly visit is Death Valley. One of the hottest places on Earth, this desert sees summer temperatures soar above 50°C (122°F).

The valley’s geography traps heat, making survival extremely difficult. Visitors risk heatstroke, dehydration, and even death—yet many still come to explore its stark beauty and eerie silence.

The Thrill of Danger