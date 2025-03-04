NSS scandal: Gifty Oware-Mensah returns to Ghana, set to surrender to NIB

Deputy Executive Director (General Services) Gifty Oware-Mensah has returned to the country amid ongoing investigations into the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal.

She arrived in the country on Tuesday, 4th March, to present herself to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, upon her arrival at Kotoka International Airport, she is expected to be arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

The report further suggests that key figures within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are mobilising to escort her from the airport to the NIB offices.

This latest development follows the recent release of Kwaku Ohene Gyan, popularly known as Osonoba, the former Deputy Director of Operations at the National Service Authority (NSA), who was detained as part of the ongoing probe.

Additionally, the NIB has questioned Yaw Danso, an accountant at the NSA, although he has denied any involvement in the scandal.

Widespread Fraud Uncovered

The NSS ghost names scandal has rocked Ghana, with allegations that billions of cedis have been fraudulently siphoned from public funds.

An investigation by The Fourth Estate uncovered massive payroll fraud within the NSA, exposing thousands of fake names and fraudulent student index numbers linked to some of Ghana’s top universities.

The exposé, which spans the eight-year tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo (2017–2024), revealed that fraudulent identities have infiltrated the system since 2018, leading to an estimated loss of 2.2 billion cedis.

The fake index numbers were linked to institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Tamale Technical University, Valley View University (VVU), and several colleges of education.