Confusion rocks NPP as Stephen Amoah vows to expose those behind 2024 defeat

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah, has threatened to expose those responsible for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s significant defeat in the 2024 election.

His comments follow a party report that cited him for failing to invest in billboards and posters, which allegedly contributed to the party’s loss. The report also accused him of establishing a separate campaign team despite the existence of an officially inaugurated one.

However, in response, Dr Amoah has strongly refuted the claims, stating that no constituency executives were consulted for their input.

In an interview with Hello FM, he stated:

Consistently, some people feel they can misbehave in this party, but this time, if they don’t stop, we are all ready. After all the churches I visited, today they are claiming I did not put up any posters for the election—after all the huge billboards I erected at Santasi.

I did not rent the billboards; I built them myself with my own money, with some of them even worth over 40,000 cedis.

Dr Amoah questioned the credibility of the report, arguing that it tarnishes his reputation and that of the constituency:

Who wrote that report, and what was its purpose? There was nothing like that. None of my constituents were consulted for this report. I am very loyal to my constituency executives—we even eat together.

He therefore demanded an immediate retraction and apology from the party’s executives, threatening to publicly express his frustrations.

My advice to the NPP is that if we want to win the election, we must put an end to this kind of behaviour because no one will remain silent.

I received the report yesterday, and I have given them until Friday to retract and apologise to the constituency. If not, we will all speak out, and no one should try to silence me. I have spoken to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, but this is unacceptable. How can you conduct an investigation without consulting the constituency executives?

