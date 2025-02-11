Heavy blows fly as thugs disrupt Ashanti Region council of state election (video)

Chaos erupted during the Council of State election in the Ashanti Region after heavily built thugs, known locally as “machomen,” invaded the premises and disrupted the process.

Reports indicate that unidentified men stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) just as voting had peacefully concluded and the counting was underway. The assailants destroyed ballot papers and engaged in physical altercations with election officials.

The attack reportedly left several people injured, including journalists, forcing the process to be halted while security personnel attempted to restore order.

The Ashanti Region’s Council of State election is highly competitive, with 86 delegates expected to cast their votes for one of 12 candidates. The contenders include Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Rose Hamilton, Frederick Adjei, Nana Yaw Akuoko, Alexander Nti, Nana Gyedu Kumanin IV, and Nana Kusi Ampofoh II. Others in the race are Angel Yirenkyi, Nana Foriwaa Adwoa, Daniel Anarfi Yeboah, Bismark Adjei, and Yaw Owusu Obimpe.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the thugs involved in the attack. A brief statement from the police reads:

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of thugs who stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and disrupted today's Council of State Regional Elections in Kumasi. Police are currently reviewing all available footage to identify and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.