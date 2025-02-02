Concerned Volta Youth endorse Torgbui Akamu V as Volta regional representative on the Council of State

Concerned Volta Youth say they want Torgbui Akamu V as the preferred representative of the Volta Region on the Council of State.

According to the Youth, Torgbui Akamu V, over the years, has demonstrated true qualities of a leader and a credible candidate occupy the position of a council of state member.

The convener of the Volta Youth Mr. Benjamin Tefe in a statement alleged that Torgbui Akamu's close contender Mr. Gabriel KwablaTanko Kwamigah lacks credibility and currently facing charges of gold fraud in the law court. The youth group say, the Council of State is a prestigious position and persons with questionable characters can not be made to occupy such position. The Volta Youth Group has also called on the President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that person who advise as Council of state member do not have questionable characters.

Read full Statement of the Volta Youth below:

Statement by the Volta Youth Association on the Endorsement of Torgbui Akamu V

We, the youth of the Volta Region, stand united in our unwavering support for Torgbui Akamu V of Afiadenyigba as the right choice for the Volta Region’s representation on the Council of State. In a time when our region needs a leader of proven integrity, visionary leadership, and an unyielding commitment to the well-being of all, Torgbui Akamu V emerges as the ideal candidate to champion our collective interests.

A Leader with Heart and Humility

Torgbui Akamu V is not only a revered traditional ruler but also a leader who listens with genuine empathy. His approachable nature and deep-rooted humility ensure that every voice in our communities is heard and valued. His longstanding experience in conflict resolution, mediation, and community development positions him perfectly to navigate the complexities of regional and national challenges.

A Proven Business Mind for Economic Growth

Beyond his traditional leadership, Torgbui Akamu V’s proven prowess as a successful businessman is a testament to his strategic thinking and resourcefulness. His ability to drive economic growth and create opportunities is exactly what the Volta Region needs to thrive in today’s competitive environment. With his leadership, we are confident that our region will see sustainable development and improved livelihoods.

A True People’s Leader Focused on Community Development

Torgbui Akamu V’s record of service speaks volumes. His tireless efforts in enhancing education, healthcare, and infrastructure have transformed communities across the Volta Region. His dedication to preserving our rich cultural heritage while ensuring that development is inclusive and benefits all, rather than a select few, demonstrates his commitment to the true spirit of our people.

Integrity, Accountability, and Unity

In an era where credibility matters most, Torgbui Akamu V stands as a beacon of integrity and transparency. His unblemished reputation for fairness and accountability assures us that he will represent our region on the Council of State with honor and dignity. Moreover, his consistent promotion of unity among diverse ethnic groups strengthens our regional identity and paves the way for collaborative progress.

Our Call to Action