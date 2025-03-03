NPP created over 2 million jobs, but ‘terminator 1’ is sacking people – Minority

The NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised the President John Mahama-led government for the recent mass dismissal of public service recruits employed after 7th December 2024.

According to them, the move sharply contradicts the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s campaign promise to create jobs for the youth under the 24-hour economy policy.

Addressing a news conference dubbed the "True State of the Nation Address", former Finance Minister and MP for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, argued that the previous NPP administration had created over 2 million jobs.

He criticised the current administration’s actions, referring to the President as “Terminator 1”:

The termination of the jobs of young Ghanaians has become synonymous with President Mahama, whom we now prefer to call ‘Terminator 1’. This is a sign of what is yet to come. Sacking people from employment and replacing them later with others does not amount to job creation.

Mr Adam further claimed that the NDC government was already running out of ideas, with its policies failing:

What the people of Ghana want are new jobs for those yet to be employed. President Mahama knows that the programmes he outlined in his statement—Nkoko Nkitinkiti and the rest—cannot create sustainable jobs for the Ghanaian youth. Hence their resort to terminating existing jobs for future replacements, just to inflate job creation figures.