‘NDC MPs are suffering because they can’t speak English’ – Fatimatu Abubakar mocks

Former Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has mocked Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly struggling to speak English in the House.
According to her, this challenge has prevented them from actively contributing to parliamentary proceedings, effectively allowing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) minority caucus to dominate discussions as though they were the majority.
Speaking in an interview with the NPP-affiliated Movement TV on 16 February, Ms Abubakar said:
We wouldn’t have learnt some lessons if things hadn’t happened this way, but someone told me that NPP MPs look better now than they did when they were in power. We are in opposition, yet in Parliament, the minority is now acting as the majority because the NDC MPs are struggling. They have packed themselves onto committees but cannot speak English.
She went on to mock Ningo-Prampram MP and Communications Minister, Samuel Nartey George, adding:
What is even funnier is that, in opposition, they said ‘real men take care of their wives’, but now they claim their wives take care of them. The ‘gyata’ (lion) has turned into a pussycat. Ghana has become a comedy channel.
The former minister further commented:
Just two days ago, someone posted a picture of former President Akufo-Addo, and he is already receiving admiration barely a month into the new administration. This is because fuel prices are increasing daily, and the ‘power cut president’ is back.
She also criticised President Mahama for appointing several officials and task forces, arguing that it was merely a means to appease disappointed NDC supporters.
Additionally, Fatimatu Abubakar took a swipe at the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, for his recent withdrawal of cases, describing the situation as “one day, one withdrawal.”
Watch the interview below: