Speaker sets up 7-member committee to probe Appointments Committee chaos

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the chaos that erupted among MPs during the Appointments Committee sitting on Thursday, 30th January 2025.

The committee, chaired by the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has been tasked with submitting a report on the incident to the House within ten days.

Addressing Parliament on Friday, 31st January 2025, Speaker Bagbin strongly condemned the incident, criticising the MPs for their lack of emotional intelligence and stating that it had further eroded public confidence in Parliament.

He also apologised to Ghanaians for the incident, stating:

I must say I am deeply disappointed by the conduct of members involved in this shameful episode. Their actions have brought disrepute to Parliament and undermined the democratic values we have sworn to uphold.

I wish to extend my sincere apologies to the Ghanaian people for this national embarrassment and assure them that this House will not allow such an incident to recur.

Suspension of MPs Involved

Meanwhile, the Speaker has also suspended four Members of Parliament for their involvement in Thursday’s clashes during the Appointments Committee sitting.

The suspended MPs include the two whips—Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor of the NDC Majority and Frank Annoh-Dompreh of the NPP Minority caucus—as well as the MP for Weija Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and the MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, sometimes referred to as Hassan Tampuli.

In addition to this punitive action, the Speaker also disclosed that he had directed the Clerk to Parliament to file a criminal complaint with the Ghana Police Service.

Background of the Incident

The chaos erupted immediately after the vetting of Transport Minister-designate Joseph Bukari Nikpe when NPP Minority MPs demanded an adjournment, citing exhaustion. However, their request was opposed by NDC Majority MPs, who insisted on proceeding. Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor urged the Clerk to Parliament to swear in the next nominee, leading to a tense standoff.