Ahiafor apologises to Speaker, Ghanaians for ‘unacceptable’ Appointment Committee chaos

Addressing the sitting on Friday, 31st January, Mr Ahiafor acknowledged the unfortunate incident and the damages caused by the brawl, noting that the incident was unacceptable and had tarnished the dignity of Parliament and its members.

MPs from both the NDC Majority and NPP Minority caucuses on the Appointments Committee engaged in heated exchanges and near fisticuffs after disagreements over the vetting process led to chaos in the late hours of Thursday.

The commotion stemmed from a refusal to proceed with the vetting of the outstanding nominees—Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (Minister-designate for Health) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs).

The disagreement quickly escalated into chaos, with MPs flipping chairs and damaging tables, speakers, microphones, and other parliamentary items. This prompted an urgent intervention by security personnel, with over 10 police officers deployed to restore order.

Addressing the committee ahead of the vetting of the Health Minister-designate, Mr Ahiafor disclosed the extent of the damages from the brawl:

Upon assessment of the extent of the damage, one microphone was damaged beyond repair and has been replaced.

The actions that unfolded last night have drawn significant concern from the public and are cause for reflection on the conduct and professionalism of our Members of Parliament and the institution of Parliament.

He, therefore, apologised for the incident:

The Appointments Committee would like to offer an unqualified apology to the Right Honourable Speaker, the leadership and members of Parliament, as well as the general public for the unfortunate incident. We would like to reiterate that we are committed to working for the growth of our democracy. Going forward, I implore all members to conduct themselves in a manner befitting Members of Parliament.