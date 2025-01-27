Bagbin vows to pass anti-LGBTQ bill: ‘It’s better not to live than accept it’

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the passage of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ bill. According to him, such practices are alien to Ghanaian family values and culture, stating that he "would rather lose his life than accept these practices."
Addressing traditional leaders and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters on 26 January 2025, Speaker Bagbin criticised former President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to assent to the bill, describing his actions as unconstitutional.
He stated:
LGBT bill, it was passed by Parliament, the former president failed or refused to assent to it, which was unconstitutional. There is no law allowing a president to refuse or fail to assent to a bill passed by Parliament. Parliament is the authority on passing laws, not any other person, not president. So he was wrong, and all of you together punished him for that.
The Speaker further disclosed plans to initiate processes with the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, to ensure the swift passage of the bill.
I am going to write and send it to the new Attorney General and Minister for Justice for his comments for us to resend it to the new President for his assent, so it’s not going to take a long time. It will be passed this year.
He added:
This year we’ll pass it. It is anti-God, and nobody should joke with me when it comes to that area. I can lose my life because of that. It’s better not to live than to live in that society where man to man, woman to woman.
The anti-LGBTQ bill, officially named the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was unanimously passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024. The bill seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, with provisions including jail terms ranging from six months to three years for individuals engaging in such activities and three to five years for promoters or sponsors.
Meanwhile, President Mahama has called for comprehensive stakeholder engagements to build consensus on the way forward, including reintroducing the bill as a government-sponsored initiative.