‘Silly MPs’ – Social media users blast NPP MPs after vetting committee chaos

A section of Ghanaians on social media has severely criticised members of the NPP Minority caucus on the Appointments Committee following the chaos that erupted in the late hours of Thursday, 30th January.

According to them, the NPP MPs were responsible for the commotion describing their actions as “silly.” The description references an alleged phrase used by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, against the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, a few days earlier.

Members of Parliament from both the NDC Majority and NPP Minority caucuses on the Appointments Committee engaged in heated exchanges and near fisticuffs after disagreements over the vetting process led to chaos.

The commotion stemmed from a refusal to proceed with the vetting of the outstanding nominees—Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (Minister-designate for Health) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs).

The incident unfolded immediately after the vetting of Transport Minister-designate Joseph Bukari Nikpe when NPP Minority MPs demanded an adjournment, citing exhaustion. However, the request was opposed by NDC Majority MPs, who insisted on proceeding. Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor urged the Clerk of Parliament to swear in the next nominee, leading to a tense standoff.

The disagreement quickly escalated into chaos, with MPs flipping chairs and damaging tables, speakers, microphones, and other parliamentary items. This prompted an urgent intervention by security personnel, with over 10 police officers deployed to restore order.

After nearly 30 minutes of heated verbal exchanges, near fisticuffs, and hooting, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga addressed the media, apologising for the incident.

In his remarks, Mr Ayariga acknowledged the destruction of parliamentary equipment, which hindered further proceedings. He also disclosed that the vetting would continue the next day at a new venue.

In response, the Minority Leader defended his caucus's right to ask thorough questions, accusing NDC MPs of attempting to intimidate his members.

Meanwhile, some social media users have expressed their frustration over the chaos, condemning the conduct of the MPs involved.

If Citizens are been punished for destroying state properties, these governments officials must not be left out they need to face the law, this is unacceptable

Micro Minority Chief Whip, Annor Dompreh entreating his colleagues to destroy state property, & describing other MPs with unparliamentary terms was disgusting. If this isn't SILLY, what is it? Victoria Emefa Hardcastle was right after all.

Afenyo Markin wants Emefa Hardcastle punished for calling Annoh-Dompreh a silly child, yet his Minority MPs have destroyed parliamentary logistics after putting up a chaotic behavior.

Who is paying for items destroyed by Annoh-Dompreh and Shaibu? @etsedafeamekpor please haul these silly folks to the privileges committee. I put my faith in you. Don't fail me. Do it for Ghana.