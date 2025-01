Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kignsford Bagbin has suspended four members of parliament for their involvement in Thursday’s clashes during the Appointment Committee sitting.

These Members of Parliament include the two whips – Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor of the NDC Majority and Frank Annoh-Dompreh of the NPP Minority caucus, as well as the MP for Weija Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib and MP for Gushegu Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli sometimes Hassan Tampuli.