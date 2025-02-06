NPP youth organiser allegedly bites off finger of polling station secretary

Kwadwo Debrah, the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Twifo Atti Morkwa, Central Region, has been accused of biting off the finger of polling station secretary Frank Kwaku Baah.

A distressing image shared on social media shows Baah’s right index finger severed at the tip.

The incident reportedly occurred last Sunday during a fact-finding visit by the party’s national leadership to assess their defeat in the 2024 elections. According to Graphic Online, tensions escalated when polling station executives blamed constituency executives for the loss.

Baah claims that Debrah became agitated by the criticism and, without provocation, slapped him from behind. The altercation intensified when Debrah allegedly bit off Baah’s finger, causing severe bleeding and requiring hospitalisation at Twifo Praso Government Hospital.

Baah has since called for justice:

I’m still in shock and pain, the party must take action against Debrah and ensure that he faces the consequences of his actions.

The incident has been reported to the Twifo Atti Morkwa District Police Command for further investigation, although no arrests have been made as of yet. Tensions have risen among NPP members in the constituency, with some calling for Debrah’s expulsion and urging the police to take appropriate action.

The New Patriotic Party lost both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency in 2024, with its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gaining 12,584 (36%) votes against the NDC’s John Mahama, who gained 21,331 (61%).