Dismissed SIC MD sues successor, allegedly locks office and withholds keys

The recently dismissed Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, has filed an interlocutory injunction to prevent the newly appointed acting Managing Director, James Agyenim-Boateng, from assuming office.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng was appointed as Acting MD by President John Mahama on 24th January 2025, replacing Ms Duah-Yentumi, who served under the previous NPP government.

A suit filed at an Accra High Court by E.N. Poku Esq., counsel for Ms Duah-Yentumi (the plaintiff), names SIC Insurance Company Limited as the 1st Defendant and Mr Agyenim-Boateng as the 2nd Defendant.

The plaintiff is seeking a court order to restrain the Defendants/Respondents as follows:

Preventing the 2nd Defendant from acting or purporting to act as the Managing Director of the 1st Defendant/Respondent.

Preventing the Defendants/Respondents from describing or holding out the 2nd Defendant/Respondent as the Managing Director of the 1st Defendant/Respondent.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ms Duah-Yentumi has refused to facilitate the transition, locked the MD’s office, and withheld the keys, making it inaccessible to the new Acting MD.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Citi News, Mr Agyenim-Boateng stated:

When I arrived, I had a very good introductory meeting, but it was obvious I could not access the office where I needed to work. As a result, I have mostly worked offsite, handling critical SIC matters remotely.

He further noted:

It has become apparent that the real reason I have not been able to access the office is that my predecessor has locked up the office and taken the keys. It is strange.