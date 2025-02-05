Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Dumelo nominated as Deputy Agric Minister-designate, Apaak to Education – See full list

05 February 2025 at 15:24
John Dumelo
John Dumelo
  • Maxwell Nyagamago

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, has been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama as the Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

This was contained in the first list of 13 deputy ministers submitted by the President to Parliament for prior approval in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution.

Mr Dumelo, an actor-turned-politician, farmer, and philanthropist, will work closely with the minister, Eric Opoku, from 22nd January 2025.

Other prominent nominees include the MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, as the Deputy Minister of Education, lecturer and private legal practitioner Justice Srem-Sai as the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and the MP for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, as the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the President has also nominated Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba as Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms.

Full List of Deputy Ministers

  1. Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem

  2. Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi

  3. Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi

  4. Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak

  5. Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah

  6. Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

  7. Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai

  8. Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana

  9. Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah,

  10. Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui

  11. Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah

  12. Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo

  13. Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry – Samson Ahi

These nominees will now be scheduled for vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, and if approved, they will be sworn into office by the President.

Presidency statement

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

  • Maxwell Nyagamago
Next Article