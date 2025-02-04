Dr Shafic Suleman named acting Executive Secretary of PURC

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Shafic Suleman as the Acting Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The decision is in accordance with Section 33 (1) of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538).

The appointment, however, is pending approval by the Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

In a statement confirming the appointment, dated 3rd February, PURC affirmed its utmost support for the new Executive Secretary, pledging to fulfil the President's vision for the electricity, water, and natural gas sectors.

It added:

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission remains committed to protecting the interest of Consumers as well as Utility Service Providers and the various stakeholders in the Ghanaian power and water sectors.

Profile of Dr Shafic Suleman

Dr Shafic Suleman, PhD, MSc, BA, LLB, ERP, is a Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, Ghana. Dr Suleman specialises in energy and sustainability, energy and petroleum economics, energy policy and law, climate change, and energy finance and risk management. He has been involved in teaching, research, and consultancy services in energy and related fields.

Dr Suleman holds a PhD in Energy and Sustainability from De Montfort University in Leicester, UK. He is a certified Energy Risk Professional (ERP) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP-USA) and has an MSc in Energy Management from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK. He also holds a BA in Geography from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.